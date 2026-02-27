Cuts on lips, eye: 2 year old girl mauled by stray dog in Maharashtra

Advertisement

Ahilyanagar: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Diamond Galli area of Old Mangal Bazar. According to reports, the toddler, identified as Sidra Israr Sheikh, was playing outside her house when a stray dog suddenly ran towards her and attacked her.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the dog biting and dragging the child. A woman rushed out of the house and attempted to rescue the girl as the dog continued the assault. The animal later fled the scene.

Advertisement

The child sustained deep cuts on her lips, cheeks, and near her eye. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, local residents and the area’s comparator have strongly criticized the municipal administration. They alleged that despite repeated complaints about the growing stray dog menace in the locality, no effective action was taken. Residents claimed that timely intervention by authorities could have prevented the unfortunate incident.

Also Read: Industrialist Anil Ambani skips ED summon in money laundering case