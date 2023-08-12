Customs officials at Mumbai airport seize diamonds worth Rs 1.49 cr, one arrested

Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have seized diamonds worth Rs 1.49 cr and arrested one person

Mumbai: Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai have seized diamonds worth Rs 1.49 crore and arrested one suspect in connection.

A senior Customs official said the supsect was arrested on Wednesday while he was awaiting to board a Dubai-bound flight.

The 1559.6 carats natural and lab-grown diamonds were “ingeniously concealed inside a tea packet”, the official added.

He further said the accused was subsequently presented before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

