Customer sets Ola showroom on fire in Karnataka, watch

By Himanshu
Customer sets Ola showroom on fire
Photo: X

Bengaluru: Angry over issues related to scooter a customer allegedly set an Ola showroom in kalaburagi in Karnataka on fire today. A video surfaced later that showed that the showroom was on fire as a lot of smoke were oozing out of the building.

Reportedly, the customer faced issues with the ongoing service of his new bike. Accordingly, following a verbal argument with the showroom owner he set the showroom on fire.

A case has reportedly been lodged at the Kalaburagi Chowk Police Station following the incident.

IANS shared a video on X platform and wrote in the caption, “Karnataka: A customer set an Ola showroom in Kalaburagi on fire after facing issues with the ongoing service of his new bike. Following a verbal argument with the showroom owner yesterday evening, he set the showroom on fire. A case has been registered at Kalaburagi Chowk Police Station.”

Watch the video here:

Also read: 4-year-old girl sexually abused in Goa, accused held
