CUET-UG result declared, 5685 students score 100 percentile in English

New Delhi: Result of Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) was declared by the National Testing Agency on Saturday.

Student can check their result on official website. There are 5685 students who have scored 100 percentile in English. 102 students have scored 100 percentile in Hindi and 41 students have scored 100 percentile in Sanskrit language.

According to the UGC chairman, professor M Jagadesh Kumar, 389 students secured 100 percentile in Geography or in Geology. 1361 students scored 100 percentile in history. 1796 scored 100 percentile in Political Science and 978 scored 100 percentile in psychology.

In CUET (UG) 2023, the total registered candidates in all slots were 28,06,021, out of which 19,15,433 appeared in the exams. The test was conducted in 295 cities in India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and 17 cities abroad, UGC Chairman added.

Around 140 questions have been dropped from the CUET UG 2023 question paper. But the marks of these dropped questions will be awarded to only those candidates who had attempted those questions. The NTA score of CUET-UG 2023 will be valid for admission to the academic year 2023-24 in undergraduate programmes.

CUET-UG 2023 was held for multiple choice questions (MCQs). NTA evaluated the MCQs of all the test papers by using final CUET-UG answer keys.

Considering the violence in Manipur, some specific arrangements were made for the stranded students. The National Testing Agency said that as far as Manipur is concerned, there were about 6753 candidates registered out of which 3225 candidates took the examination in Imphal city. The candidates who earlier opted to appear in Manipur for the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination were given an opportunity to change their city through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility.

NTA carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration and contacted these candidates by telephone (IVRS) for asking their preferred city for the said examination. Some candidates who were not in Manipur or wanted to take the examination in another state or city allocated to other cities like Delhi, Guwahati, etc.

The option to change the city for the examination was also made available to those candidates in the state of Manipur who had not appeared or missed the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination due to the law and order situation, irrespective of whether they had downloaded their Admit Cards or not, NTA said.

According to the NTA, there were 2328 candidates from Pauri Garhwal, Srinagar in Uttarakhand who were also accommodated and 1625 took the examination in Srinagar, Uttarakhand itself.