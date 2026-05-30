CUET UG 2026: NTA to Announce Revised Dates for Candidates Affected by Technical Glitch

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New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced that it will issue fresh examination dates for candidates affected by technical glitches during Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) earlier confirmed that CUET-UG 2026 faced disruptions at some centres on May 30 because of a technical glitch reported by its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In a post on X, NTA said, We know today’s unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn’t complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get an opportunity for examination. Details will follow shortly on http://cuet.nta.ac.in.”

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi lauched a blistering attack on the Centre over ongoing national examination controversies on Saturday, stating that despite claims of being a “Vishwa Guru” (world leader), the administration “can’t conduct even one exam”.

“NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one conducted with honesty,” he said in a post on X.

Gandhi further said, “Claims of “world guru,” but can’t conduct even one exam in the country – Modi ji has completely ruined the entire education system. The generation whose future you are destroying – that same generation will hold you accountable.”

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over disruptions in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “The country needs an educated PM,” while responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Former Delhi CM Atishi reposted a message by a social media user who claimed that students at Shetala Institute of Technology in Lohta, Varanasi, were unable to begin their examination on time due to server-related issues.

Sharing the post, Atishi wrote, “CUET exam centre visuals from Varanasi. Students being told that the server is not functioning.”

According to the social media post, the examination was scheduled to begin at 9 am and conclude at 10 am, but had not started even by 10:50 am due to technical issues at the centre.

(ANI)