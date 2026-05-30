CUET-UG 2026 delayed due to technical glitch, NTA revises exam schedule

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New Delhi: Students appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) faced delays in the examination centres due to a technical issue and assured that affected candidates would be given full compensatory time.

In an ‘X’ post, the NTA said that the disruption was caused by a technical glitch at the end of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has since been resolved.

As per the revised schedule for the afternoon session, reporting and entry of candidates will begin from 2:30 pm, while the examination will commence at 4:00 pm instead of the originally scheduled 3:00 pm. The NTA further stated that candidates appearing in the morning session are being provided the full duration of the examination and will be allowed to leave only after completing their allotted test time.

“TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged. Afternoon session timing (revised): • Reporting/entry: from 2:30 PM • Examination begins: 4:00 PM (instead of 3:00 PM) Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it. NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents,” NTA said.

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Acknowledging the difficulties faced by students and parents, the NTA issued a public apology and expressed regret over the disruption. The agency also shared a helpline number and email support for candidates seeking assistance or clarification regarding the examination. +91-11-40759000 and email support cuet-ug@nta.ac.in, NTA shared.

“NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents,” the agency said.

Earlier, on May 24, the NTA postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 in view of the revised date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday announced by the government.