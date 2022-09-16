CUET-UG 2022 results declared, Check results at cuet.samarth.ac.in

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results. Aspirants can check the NTA CUET result on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

About 20,000 students have scored 100 percentile in 30 subjects in these examinations taken for admission to undergraduate courses.

How to Download CUET Result 2022 Scorecard

Visit CUET official website cuet.samarth.ac.in On the Home page, click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link. On the next window login with credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth. Click and access the CUET UG 2022 result.

According to NTA, the highest number of 100 percentilers were in English at 8,236, followed by Political Science (2,065), Business Studies (1,669), Biology (1,324) and 1,188 Economics.

As many as 2,92,589 students appeared in these examinations from Uttar Pradesh, 1,86,405 from Delhi, while only 583 students from Meghalaya took the exams.

The result has been released on NTA’s official website where the students can view and download their marks from. The result of the examination will be available on the website for 90 days.

Notably, the examinations were conducted for admission in 91 universities, including all the central universities of the city. Now that the results are out, the universities and colleges will prepare their cut-off list.

While the series of tests began on July 15, the sixth and final phase was completed on August 30. A total of 14.90 lakh students had registered themselves and around 60 per cent attempted it.

Besides, CUET-UG exams were also conducted in foreign cities like Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, Manama, Doha, Kathmandu, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

In India, the tests were conducted in 444 centres spread across 239 cities.

This time, admissions in all central universities, including Delhi University, are based on the CUET scores only. Delhi University is the largest central university in India with about 80 departments under its umbrella. These include postgraduate degree, PhD, certificate courses, degree courses etc.

It has about 79 colleges offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Every year, more than 70,000 students take admissions in these colleges and departments for graduation in science, commerce and humanities.

Among the minority educational institutions, Jamia Millia Islamia has also decided to implement CUET for admission to several undergraduate courses from the current academic session 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has ordered St. Stephen’s College, Delhi to adopt the admission process on the basis of CUET.