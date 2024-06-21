CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024 postponed: NTA

Nation
By Himanshu
New Delhi: The CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024 has reportedly been postponed. The said examination was scheduled to be held in between June 25 and 27. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced in a statement about the postponement of the CSIR-UGC-NET examination.

As per reports, NTA postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June 2024 which was scheduled to be held in between June 25 to 27.

It is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues.

The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website, NTA said in the statement.

Himanshu

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

