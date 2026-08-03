Crucial bypoll results underway in three states

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New Delhi: The counting of votes has begun for by-polls to assembly seats of Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat.

By-polls are being closely observed because these elections are the first after the country was marred by protests by student in connection with exam leak.

According to political experts, voting outcomes will also gives a preliminary feel of voters’ opinion especially younger ones, although in these elections, none of the results will lead to the change of guard in BJP-led governments in the three states.

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Voting result in Bankipur has gained significant importance because of the first assembly election of JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor.

Results of voting in Datia and Manjalpur by-elections is also seen by both the BJP and the opposition as test-cards ahead of assembly elections.

The official result is expected to be out later.

Also Read: CJP Extends Support To Students Protesting In Jharkhand Over Alleged JPSC Exam Irregularities