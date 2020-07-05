(Photo: IANS)

CRPF trooper injured in Kashmir IED blast

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force convoy was once again targeted by militants in J&K’s Pulwama area on Sunday, in which a trooper was injured .

“A low intensity #IED blast occurred at #Pulwama. #One CRPF personnel suffered #injuries in his hands and is stable. Senior officers are on the spot. Further details shall follow,” the J&K police tweeted.

The low intensity blast of the Improvised Explosive Device was carried out by the suspected terrorists moments after a CRPF convoy passed through Gangoo village in South Kashmir.

The explosion caused panic in the area. Additional security forces have reached the spot that has been cordoned off and a search operation launched.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Assam flood affects 11 lakh people in 18 districts, death toll rises to 37

Nation

NRI Killed In Sonipat, Police Searches Absconding Maid

Nation

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on LoC in Poonch Of Jammu & Kashmir

Nation

Let us code for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.