CRPF Recruitment: Invites 1412 Fresh Vacancies For Constables

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applicants for the post of head-constables for the year 2020.

The total number of vacancies is 1412 out of which 1331 are for male while 81 are for female.

The last date for filling the form is March 6, 2020.

Educational qualification is 12th standard (10+2) from state or central board, and age restriction is 32 years.

The interested candidates can apply through CRPF official website: https://crpf.gov.in

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a written test, followed by physical management test, physical efficiency test and medical test. Thereafter a merit list containing selected candidates will be published.