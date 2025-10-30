CRPF conducts free medical camp in Naxal hit Bijapur of Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Bijapur: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a free medical camp at village Rawatpara near the Jidpalli camp in the Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

CRPF Doctor Dr Vinoth Kumar stated that the camp aims to provide regular healthcare support to villagers in malaria-prone regions.

“This is a malaria-prone area… We set up a camp in the village every month… There are two hospitals within each camp… We are providing them with treatment 24/7… We are providing them maximum support from our side,” Dr Kumar said.

Commandant Latif Sahu said that the initiative was launched to make medical care more accessible for villagers living near the camp.

“The CRPF thought that since the (Jidpalli) camp has been set up here, medical care should also be brought closer to the people… About 20 to 25 people are coming to our hospital each day,” said Commandant Sahu.

A beneficiary, Manoj Kumar Yadav, expressed gratitude for the medical services provided by the CRPF.

“We have been benefitting a lot since the camp was set up… We didn’t have the facility to take people to the hospital. Now, we can go to the camp and get treated,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, in a significant success for security forces, 21 Naxals, including 13 women cadres, surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police recently.

Bastar Inspector General (IG) P Sundarraj said the police will continue operations against Naxalites but will also welcome those who surrender.

“On 26 October, a total of 21 Maoists surrendered their weapons and joined the mainstream. Keshkal Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, along with 13 women cadres and 8 male cadres carrying 18 weapons, surrendered to join the mainstream. The administration is providing them with all kinds of assistance for their rehabilitation,” said IG Sundarraj.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the “backbone of Naxalism is broken” following the surrender. Calling it a success of the ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy’, CM Sai said that the “misled” youth are now choosing the path of development.

In a post on X, CM Sai wrote, “The end of the anti-people Maoist ideology through ‘Puna Margem,’ Establishment of peace in Bastar. Today, in Kanker district, under the ‘Puna Margem – From Rehabilitation to Revival’ initiative, 21 Naxalites have abandoned the path of violence and surrendered.

This is a meaningful testament to the success of our ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy – 2025’ and the ‘Niyad Nella Nar Scheme,’ which is fostering a new wave of trust and transformation in Naxal-affected areas.” (ANI)

