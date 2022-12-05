CRPF arrests 5 Maoists, Seven other surrender in three states

In operations carried out in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the CRPF arrested five Maoists, while seven others surrendered.

New Delhi:  In operations carried out in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested five Maoists, while seven others surrendered, a spokesperson said.

According to the CRPF, the five militia members were arrested on Sunday from the forest area under the Cherla police station of Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, 2 Maoists surrendered before the CRPF and state police at Yatapaka.

In Chhattisgarh’s Chintagufa and Sukma, one and four Maoists laid down their weapons, respectively.

The CRPF apprised that to counter the Maoist threat, the force has adopted a multi-pronged strategy of conducting operations, shutting down supply lines, setting up new camps in core areas and urgingthe militiamen to lay down arms and join the mainstream, which has been the reason for their success.

