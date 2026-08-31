Crane catches fire during cargo unloading at Mumbai port, 2 injured

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Mumbai: Two crane operators sustained injuries when a crane caught fire on Sunday evening while unloading cargo at Mumbai Port.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm, and the two operated was on the second crane when a Barbados flag-flagged ship Vienna unloaded 140 tonnes of cargo on it.

A lifting strap on it had slipped off from another crane due to some imbalance which lead the load to move sideways to the other crane, resulting the two cranes to catch fire.

As the crane was lifted off, the telescopic boom brushed past the vessel and caused the fire.

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The Mumbai Port fire brigade rushed to the scene and doused the flames.

Two operator,s Ranjeet Singh and Nishant Singh suffered burn injuries and were rushed to St George Hospital.

An enquiry has been ordered to find the cause behind the mishap.