Cracks develop in over 500 houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town

Cracks have developed in over 550 houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town. this comes as a result of continuous land subsidence n the town. Residents of the town were already battling with the cracks. But the real horror arose when they heard sounds from beneath the grounds.

Residents noticed water oozing out from the ground. This caused a commotion of fear throughout. As many as 26 families have reportedly moved out from the town and relocated to safer places. To save the town, local people have been petitioning the government to stop all construction work, in order to save their ‘sinking’ town.

Shailendra Pawar, Joshimath Municipal Chairman, said that a number of the huge cracks have appeared in houses of the town due to water leakage from under the ground in the Marwadi ward. He even said that he made a visit to Dehradun CM Dhami to discuss the entire situation. More than 3000 people from around 576 families have been affecteddue to the land subsidence. Footages from such locations have also surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | Land subsidence and cracks in many houses continue in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath. Cracks have appeared on 561 houses in Joshimath, and water seepage continues from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi. pic.twitter.com/vo7IxIh1Xl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2023

In the wake of the land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a statement that necessary actions are being planned to save the people of the district. He would soon be visiting the town to inspect the situation and take important decisions accordingly.