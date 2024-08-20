CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS

New-Delhi: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Monday evening after he complained of a high fever.

Initially, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was admitted to the Emergency ward, subsequently he was moved to the ICU.

However, the exact nature of his ailment was not revealed by the hospital. He had gone for a checkup, and was admitted due to pneumonia.

The source added that he was undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.