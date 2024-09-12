CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

New-Delhi: Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury has passed away at the age of 72, following a prolonged illness.

He was undergoing treatment for respiratory ailments at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The CPM leader Sitaram Yechury was admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS on August 19 and later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Sitaram Yechury was a member of Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017.