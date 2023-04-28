Covid19 update: India logs 7,533 new infections in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Friday logged 7,533 new coronavirus cases, raising the Covid tally to 4.49 crore, according to the Union Health ministry data.

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.

With 44 fatalities, the death toll has increased to 5,31,468 that includes 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4, 43,47,024 The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India reported 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data.

With 26 Covid fatalities, the death toll has increased to 5,31,424, including six fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.

On Wednesday, India witnessed 9,629 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health ministry data.

The death toll rose to 5,31,398 with 29 fatalities. The highest number of deaths, six were recorded in Delhi, three each in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and two each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The health ministry says the fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.