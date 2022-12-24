Covid surge in India: Air Suvidha form, RT-PCR compulsory for travellers from 5 countries

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Air Suvidha form filling to declare current health status to be made compulsory for international travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Further, Air Suvidha portal shall be implemented for passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

It is further worth mentioning that RT-PCR test will be made mandatory for them. After arriving in India, if they test positive, they will be quarantined said the Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya in a presser earlier today.

It is noteworthy that, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to all States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure a functional and regular supply of medical oxygen for Covid19 pandemic management.