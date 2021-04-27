New Delhi: The Election Commission of India banned all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes on May 2nd in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The Madras High Court had asked the poll body to prepare a blueprint of the Covid protocols that would be followed on the day of counting following which the EC issued the order to ban the victory processions.

No victory procession after the counting on 2nd May shall be permissible and not more than 2 persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorized representative receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned, ordered EC.



The country has been witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 that has been claiming over 2,000 lives on a daily basis for the past several days.

India recorded over 3.23 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases while over 2,771 people have died in the last 24 hours.