Covid scare: India logs 3,016 fresh cases, highest in nearly six months

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 3016 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, highest in nearly six months. The active cases rose to 13,509.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 deaths that is three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

According to health ministry, the active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent.

Delhi saw a rise in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the fresh cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll due to the viral infection stands at 26,526.

The Delhi government is expected to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases today.