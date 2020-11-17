Bhubaneswar: Almost 29,164 new Covid-19 infections have been detected in India in the last 24 hrs, decreasing below 30,000 mark after a long while.

India’s total cases rose up to 88,74,291. With 449 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,30,519.

Total active cases at 4,53,401 after a decrease of 12,077 in the last 24 hrs. Total discharged cases at 82,90,371 with 40,791 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

Delhi witnessed significantly low numbers of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours on Monday, with latest government figures recording 3,797 new cases and pushing the national capital’s total tally to 4,89,202.

While the lesser number of cases reported in the last 24 hours may bring a sigh of relief compared with earlier days where the daily cases spiked to as high as 8,500, the fact remains that the figures came after mere 29,821 tests in the 24 hours right after Diwali celebrations in Delhi.

The other worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday morning, total coronavirus cases and the death toll across the globe stood at 5,48,26,773 and 13,25,752 respectively, Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with 1,11,97,791 cases and 2,47,142 COVID-19 deaths, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of number of cases.