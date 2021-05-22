New Delhi: India has reported 2,57,299 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Saturday taking the tally to 2,62,89,290.

A total of 4,194 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,95,525 so far.

A total of 3,57,630 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,30,70,365. The daily active cases tally rose to 29,23,400.

According to reports of ICMR, a total of 20,66,285 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 32,64,84,155 samples have been tested in the country.

A total of 14,93,316 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours that takes the the total inoculation count to 19,33,72,819.