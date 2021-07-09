Covid curfew in Goa may extend beyond July 12

Panaji: Goa’s Covid-related state-level curfew may not wind up just yet, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hinted on Friday.

“We need to think about continuing with the state curfew for some more time,” Sawant told reporters here.

The current phase of the state level curfew in Goa is scheduled to end on July 12. While extending the curfew on July 2, Sawant had allowed reopening of restaurants and bars as well as outdoor sports complexes.

The state level curfew had been first imposed on May 9, in wake of a surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state. The curfew was later extended periodically on six occasions, since its imposition.

Sawant also said that the government was thinking of providing more relaxations when the curfew is eventually extended after July 12.

 

