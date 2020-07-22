COVID-19: With 37,724 new cases, India nears 12L-mark as recovery rate improves to 63%

New Delhi: India on Wednesday reported 37,724 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with the tally barely 7,000 short of the 12-lakh-mark, as the Union Health Ministry data revealed total coronavirus cases at 11,92,915.

With 648 fresh deaths the toll touched 28,732, and the recovery rate stood at 63.12 per cent with as many as 7,53,050 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,11,133.

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases evry three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11-lakh mark.

The highest spike in cases were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 fatalities followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,80,643 cases, and 2,626 deaths. Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 71,000 cases.

With 1,349 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital now has a total tally of 1,25,096 cases and 3,690 deaths.

Gujarat has 50,379 cases, Uttar Pradesh (53,288), Rajasthan (31,373), Madhya Pradesh (24,095), West Bengal (47,030), Haryana (27,462), Andhra Pradesh (58,668), Telangana (47,705), Assam (25,382), Jammu and Kashmir (15,258), Kerala (13,994), Odisha (18,757) and Bihar (28,952).

There are overall above 14.8 million Covid cases in the world now after the virus was first reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019, while the deaths have crossed 615,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Inputs from IANS)