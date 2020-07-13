vivek wishes aishwarya

COVID 19: Vivek Oberoi wishes a ‘quick recovery’ for Aishwarya Rai

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi wished ‘quick recovery’ for Bachchan family after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family,” retweeting a news article on Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis.

It is to be noted that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya have lately been diagnosed with COVID 19.

Vivek and Aishwarya have worked together in “Kyun Hogaya Na”, which also starred Amitabh. Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Ray reportedly dated in real life around the same time.

In another tweet, Vivek had alos tweeted about Big B and Abhishek after were diagnosed positive with coronavirus on Saturday. “Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care,” he wrote.

