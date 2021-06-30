COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India increases to 33.28 crore: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has increased to 33.28 crore.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage had crossed 33 crore on Tuesday. A total of 33,28,54,527 vaccine doses have been administered through 44,33,853 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. Wednesday while 36,51,983 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported 45,951 new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since three continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s active caseload now stands at 5,37,064.

A net decline of 15,595 was witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.77 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

As more people recover from COVID-19, India’s daily recoveries have continued to outnumber Daily New Cases for 48 consecutive days now.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,94,27,330 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 60,729 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.92 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the nation, a total of 19,60,757 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 41.01 crore (41,01,00,044) tests so far.

The testing capacity has been enhanced across the country and a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.69 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent. It has remained less than 5 per cent for 23 consecutive days now.