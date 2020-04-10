COVID-19 update: India’s total cases reach 6,412, with 199 deaths

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 6,412 on Friday, including foreign nationals, with 5,709 active cases, the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry, in its morning update, said that 199 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest 97 from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 17.

“A total of 503 patients have been cured and discharged,” it said.

Among the 27 states and Union Territories with coronavirus patients, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases at 1,364, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834.

India has been under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 24 midnight in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.