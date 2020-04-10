coronavirus cases in india update
(Photo: IANS)

COVID-19 update: India’s total cases reach 6,412, with 199 deaths

By IANS
0

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 6,412 on Friday, including foreign nationals, with 5,709 active cases, the Health Ministry said.

The Ministry, in its morning update, said that 199 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest 97 from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with 17.

Related News

COVID-19 Delhi: 720 test positive; 51 new cases, 3 deaths in…

96 more Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu, total tally reaches…

84% Indians staying at home to protect against Covid-19:…

PM hails role of saints & seers in containing corona

“A total of 503 patients have been cured and discharged,” it said.

Among the 27 states and Union Territories with coronavirus patients, Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases at 1,364, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834.

India has been under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since March 24 midnight in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

You might also like
Nation

COVID-19 Delhi: 720 test positive; 51 new cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Nation

96 more Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu, total tally reaches 834

Nation

84% Indians staying at home to protect against Covid-19: Survey

Nation

PM hails role of saints & seers in containing corona

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.