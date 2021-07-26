COVID-19 update: India records 39,361 new cases, 416 deaths in 24 hrs

By IANS
New Delhi: India on Monday recorded 39,361 cases of Covid-19 and 416 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

The country now has 4,11,189 active cases and has witnessed a total of 4,20,967 deaths so far.

According to the government, a total of 35,968 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,05,79,106 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 48 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 43,51,96,001 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 18,99,874 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,62,89,567 as on July 24, including 17,18,756 samples tested on Saturday.

