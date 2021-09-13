Covid-19 update: India records 27,254 new cases, 219 deaths in last 24 hrs

India recorded a total of 27,254 fresh covid-19 cases and 219 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in the country in the last 24 hours. India has been witnessing a dip in new Covid cases for the past few days.

The new cases has taken the country’s total caseload up to over 3.32 crore, according to data updated by the ministry of health and family welfare at 9 am. Out of the total caseload, active cases stand at over 3.74 lakh while 3.24 crore people have recovered from coronavirus.

The number of active cases in the country dropped by 10,652 in the last 24 hours and now the tally stands at 3,74,269.

A total of 37,697 more patients were recovered from coronavirus which took the total recovery tally to 32,447,032.

On the other hand, the death tally has soared to 442,655 with 219 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The daily covid positivity rate is now at 2.26%, which is less than 3% for last 14 days while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.11%, which is less than 3% for last 80 days.

As per the ministry of health and family welfare data, a total of 12,08,247 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. And a total of 74.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination program.