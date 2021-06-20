COVID-19 update: India records 58K new cases and 1,576 deaths

By IANS
COVID-19 cases in India
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

New Delhi: The Covid-19 cases in India continued to witness declining trend with the country recording 58,419 new cases, lowest in the last 81 days. In the same time span, 1,576 fatalities were reported, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

This is the third consecutive day in last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark. It is also the 13th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29. On March 29, India recorded 56,211 cases of Covid.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,98,81,965.

Related News

India Reports 86,498 New COVID-19 Cases, Positive Cases Dip…

Covid-19: Delhi Registers 3,567 New Cases In 24 Hours, Tally…

The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 7,29,243 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,86,713 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 87,619 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,87,66,009 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 27,66,93,572 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 38,10,554 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,10,19,083 samples have been tested up to June 19 for Covid-19. Of these 18,11,446 samples were tested on Saturday.

You might also like
Nation

Gas cylinder explodes in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, 13 injured

Business

Petrol and Diesel prices continues to increase in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

State

Gold price continues to decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold…

Nation

‘Minority Affairs Ministry to run Covid vaccination awareness campaign to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.