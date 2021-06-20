COVID-19 update: India records 58K new cases and 1,576 deaths

New Delhi: The Covid-19 cases in India continued to witness declining trend with the country recording 58,419 new cases, lowest in the last 81 days. In the same time span, 1,576 fatalities were reported, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

This is the third consecutive day in last two months when the death toll is below the 2,000-mark. It is also the 13th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29. On March 29, India recorded 56,211 cases of Covid.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,98,81,965.

The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 7,29,243 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,86,713 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 87,619 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,87,66,009 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 27,66,93,572 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 38,10,554 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,10,19,083 samples have been tested up to June 19 for Covid-19. Of these 18,11,446 samples were tested on Saturday.