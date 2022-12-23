Covid-19: Union Ministry to issue new guidelines ahead of New Year and upcoming festivals

New-Delhi: Union Health Ministry to issue a new advisory for COVID-19 in view of New Year and upcoming festivals, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The Ministry has adviced people to sanitise hands timely, wearing masks and maintaing social distance at public places.

Earlier today, the Centre has also approved the Nasal vaccine which will be available in private hospitals. It will be used as a heterologous booster also.

More details awaited.

