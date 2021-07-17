Covid-19: UGC issues guidelines on examination, academic calendar 2021-22

New-Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued exam guidelines and the academic calendar for admissions to all universities and colleges in view of the Covid-19 situation.

As per the circular issued by the University Grants Commission, universities have been asked to complete the Final Year/ Semester Exams by August 31, 2021. Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards.

Here are the complete details:

Examinations

The provisions as contained in the guidelines issued earlier as mentioned above shall apply for the current academic session 2020-21. Further, the Terminal Semester/ Final Year Examinations (2020-2021) be compulsorily conducted in offline (pen & paper)/ online/ blended (online offline) mode by no later than August 31, 2021 following the prescribed protocols/ guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For intermediate semester/year students, assessment shall be based on internal evaluation and previous semester as suggested in 2020 guidelines.

Academic Calendar

The provisions contained in the UGC Guidelines dated 24.09.2020 shall be applicable for the academic session 2021-2022. For students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions may start their academic session (m online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible, fallowing the guidelines/directions related to the COVLD-19 pandemic issued by the appropriate government/competent authority.

Higher Education Institutions shall ensure that the admission process for undergraduate courses/programmes for the academic session 2021-2022 commences only after the declaration of results by the CBSE, ICSE and State Boards. It is expected that all the School Boards will declare their results for the class/grade-XII examinations by July 31, 2021.

Admissions to the first year courses/programmes for the session 2021-2022 shall be completed by no later than September 30, 2021. The last data for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats shall be October 31, 2021. The relevant documents of the qualifying examination can be accepted up to December 31, 2021.

The academic session 2021-2022 shall commence latest by October I, 2021 for first semester/year students.