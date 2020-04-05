coronavirus deaths in tamil nadu
Photo: IANS

COVID-19: Two more die in TN, death toll climbs to five

By IANS
0

Chennai: With the death of two more persons attributed to coronavirus, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu went up to five on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the government said a 60-year-old male breathed his last at Stanley Hospital here early Sunday morning. He was admitted to the hospital on April 1.

Related News

Modi reminds to turn off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm

1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in 24 hours in Jammu…

78 held for false IDs of PM-CARES Fund, fake news

Coronavirus cases reach 3,374 in India, with 77 deaths

A 71-year-old male from Ramanathapuram district who died on April 2 at the Stanley Hospital hours after admission was also coronavirus positive, his test result have now confirmed.

On Saturday, two COVID-19 patients had died in Tamil Nadu.

As of Saturday, Tamil Nadu had reported 485 corona positive cases. Out of these, seven have been cured and discharged.

You might also like
Nation

Modi reminds to turn off lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm

Nation

1 soldier dead, 9 terrorists killed in 24 hours in Jammu & Kashmir

Nation

78 held for false IDs of PM-CARES Fund, fake news

Nation

Coronavirus cases reach 3,374 in India, with 77 deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.