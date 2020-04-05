COVID-19: Two more die in TN, death toll climbs to five

COVID-19: Two more die in TN, death toll climbs to five

Chennai: With the death of two more persons attributed to coronavirus, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu went up to five on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, the government said a 60-year-old male breathed his last at Stanley Hospital here early Sunday morning. He was admitted to the hospital on April 1.

A 71-year-old male from Ramanathapuram district who died on April 2 at the Stanley Hospital hours after admission was also coronavirus positive, his test result have now confirmed.

On Saturday, two COVID-19 patients had died in Tamil Nadu.

As of Saturday, Tamil Nadu had reported 485 corona positive cases. Out of these, seven have been cured and discharged.