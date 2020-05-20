New Delhi: With 5,611 new novel coronavirus cases and 140 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,06,750 on Wednesday, the Health Ministry data revealed.

The total includes 61,149 active cases, 3,303 fatalities, and 42,298 patients cured of the disease, the Ministry said.

In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases climbed to 3,37,136, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,448 cases and Gujarat with 12,140 cases so far.

Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 1,249, followed by Gujarat’s 719 and Madhya Pradesh’s 258.

In Delhi, the total tally rose to 10,554.

States with more than 4,000 cases each are Rajasthan (5,845), Madhya Pradesh (5,465) and Uttar Pradesh (4,926).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (2,961), Andhra Pradesh (2,532), Punjab (2,002), Telangana (1,634), Bihar (1,498), Jammu and Kashmir (1,317), and Karnataka (1,397).

Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Haryana (964), Kerala (642), Odisha (978), Jharkhand (231), Chandigarh (200), Tripura (173), Assam (142), Chhattisgarh (101) and Uttarakhand (111).

While Goa is witnessing a resurgence of cases with at least 46 patients, Ladakh became COVID-19 free as all 43 patients were cured and no mortality reported.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have zero active cases as their lone patients have since been cured. In Meghalaya, 12 of the 13 coronavirus patients were cured whereas one died. All 33 patients in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been cured.