There is no need of nasopharyngeal (mouth and nose) swab now to test coronavirus now. The National Environmental Engineering Research Institue (NEERI) has found a new way to test coronavirus.

It can now be done simply through gargling. The method is called Sterile Saline Gargle Technique. This method of Corona test has also been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This technique was first developed by the US during the first wave of COVID-19. It was later cleared by the ICMR and given a green signal to use.

Read to know in full details about the Sterile Saline Gargle Technique

It is a very easy process. As per NEERI, a person has to gargle using saline water for 15-20 second. Then, the saline water is stored in a vial. Later, the saline water is sent for test and the sample from the store saline water can tell whether the person has Corona or not.

This technique is easy and has been approved by NEERI, a constituent laboratory of CSIR. The ICMR has also approved the technique. The result after the test is also reliable.

Moreover, only one bottle and saline water will be required for the test. Furthermore, unlike the sample extracted from the mouth and nose swap through a cotton needle, there is no danger of getting fewer swabs in the test.

Also, a sterile saline gargle is easy to transport to a lab. It does not necessarily require a certain temperature to be transported, unlike the Saliva swab. The Saline Gargle test is also inexpensive as compared to the prevailing technique of the Corona test. Due to this reason, experts call this technique of testing Corona very effective in a country like India which has a large population.