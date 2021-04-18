New-Delhi: Amid Covid surge in India, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) April session has been postponed. The JEE Main April exams was scheduled from 27 April to 30 April for BTech candidates.

Reiterating that the safety of the students was the primary concern of the government, the Union Minister said that the new dates for the April session of JEE(Mains) will be announced 15 days prior to the examination.

The NTA, on the advice of the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ , has decided to postpone the JEE (MAIN) – 2021 April session due to the COVID-19 situation and safety of the candidates. Here is the announcement by the NTA:

Students and the academicians had been demanding for postponement of the JEE main exams after the government called off class 12 board exams and cancelled class 10 board exams due to Covid situation in the country.