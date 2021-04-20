New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the centre to urgently provide oxygen due to the shortage in hospitals in the city on Tuesday.

Kejriwal earlier on Monday had said the health system in the city has reached its limit because of the rapid surge in coronavirus cases.

Kejriwal on his official Twitter account wrote, “Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen.

Meanwhile, Delhi has registered 24,563 COVID-19 cases, 22,288 recovery cases and 12,601 death cases in the last two days.