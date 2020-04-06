President Vice President Governors of States to take pay cut
COVID 19: President, Vice President, Governors of States to take pay cut, MPs to take 30% salary cut

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: In a major development today the President, Vice President and the Governors of States voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility in the wake of coronavirus.

The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar intimated about it on Monday in Delhi.

Further, the Members of Parliament will also take a thirty percent salary cut.

Union Cabinet approved an ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of the Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% with effect from 1st April, 2020 for a year.

