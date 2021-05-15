Aizawl: The power and electricity minister of Mizoram R Lalzirliana has been seen mopping the floors of the Covid hospital. He is being treated in the hospital as he has been tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife and son.

Minister Lalzirliana has set an example for others by cleaning the floors. A photo of the same has gone viral over social media.

Lalzirliana said that mopping the floors is not something that he did for the first time and mentioned that he has done the same at his home and other places as well.

He further said that he had called the sweeper to clean his messy room but as the sweeper could not come. Hence, he decided to mop the floors himself and had no intention to embarrass medical staff or authorities, he added.

The 71 year-old veteran politician and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection along with his wife Lalthangmawii (59) on May 11. His son was also found infected with Covid on May 8. All of them were initially kept under home isolation.

Later, they were shifted to Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on May 12 as Lalzirliana showed a sudden drop in oxygen level.

Although he had started to develop mild symptoms since Thursday but he is out of danger and his oxygen level is stable now. They were kept at mini-ICU for two days and were shifted to Covid ward on Friday, informed the Minister.

The total lockdown imposed in the state from May 10 has been extended for another seven days to curb the COVID-19 infection. The government order issued on Friday stated that the existing complete lockdown, which was scheduled to be lifted on May 17 at 4 am has been extended till 4 am of May 24.