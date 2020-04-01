Bengaluru: Covid-19 positive cases crossed the 100-mark in Karnataka after 13 more tested positive in the last 24 hours, raising the state’s tally 101, an official said on Tuesday.

“Till date, 101 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes three deaths and eight discharges,” an official said.

Among the 90 people currently admitted to different hospitals across the state, the condition of 88 persons is stated to be stable while two are critical — case number 43 and 101.

The 43rd case was a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who returned on March 19 after travelling to Brazil and Argentina while a 62-year-old woman from the city emerged as positive case number 101.

Karnataka’s 89th coronavirus positive case is a 52-year-old man from Hospet, Bellary. He has travel history to Bengaluru on March 16. A 48-year-old woman from the same place with similar travel history emerged as the 90th case.

Similarly, a 26-year-old woman from the same place and the same travel history tested positive as the 91st case.

A 40-year-old man from the city and a contact of the 59th case tested positive as the 92nd case.

The state’s 93rd case is a 19-year-old man from the city with travel history to New York. He returned on March 22.

A 40-year-old woman from Gowribidanur Taluk, Chikkaballapur is the 94th case.

A 35-year-old man from Mysuru is the 95th case. He is a contact of the 52nd case, a pharmaceutical company employee. Several of his colleagues have tested positive.

Likewise, the 96th case, a 41-year-old man from Mysuru, is also a contact of the 52nd case.

Next, a 34-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada with travel history to Dubai is the 97th case. He returned to India on March 18.

Karnataka’s 98th case is a 26-year-old man from Batkal, Uttara Kannada, with travel history to Dubai. He returned to India on March 20.

A 60-year-old woman from Kalaburagi, a contact of the 9th case, has emerged as the 99th case.

A 40-year-old man from Bengaluru with travel history to Dubai has tested positive as the 100th case. He returned to India on March 20.

The final case is a 62-year-old woman from the city. All the 13 new cases have been admitted to designated hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has appealed to the Tablighi Jamaat pilgrims to contact the health department immediately.

“A kind appeal to Tablighi Jamaat brothers. Anyone who has attended Nizamuddin Tablighi Markaz in Delhi between March 8 and March 20 might be at risk of Covid-19 infection. You are requested to contact the health department immediately,” said a health department notification.

Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu said that 54 people from the state attended the religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

“As many as 26 people who participated in the pilgrimage belonged to Bidar district and were quarantined. The work for detecting the rest is continuing,” tweeted Sriramulu.