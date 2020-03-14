COVID-19 pandemic: US missions cancel all visa appointments

Mumbai: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, US Missions in India have cancelled all immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from Monday, March 16 onwards, according to an announcement on Saturday.

“Your visa appointment stands as cancelled. Once Mission India resumes regular consular operations, appointments will be made available and you will be able to reschedule,” said a terse notification on Saturday.

From Monday, Mission India’s American Centers in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai will “pause in-person programming and close public access until further notice”.

The Mission India said it looked forward to welcoming people back to all its establishments as soon as conditions permit and till then asked all to “please stay safe and healthy”.