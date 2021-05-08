COVID-19 Pandemic: No Permission For Marriage In May, Change Dates, Says Chief Minister

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tightened the curfew as the Covid-19 pandemic is surging in the state. The CM has imposed a complete lockdown across the state for the next 15 days.

During the lockdown, no one should go outside and will remain inside their house.

The Chief Minister decided to impose lockdown in the state after the number of active cases in the state has touched 90,000 by May 5.

The Chief Minister also urged people to change their date of marriage in view of the rapidly spreading coronavirus. He also said added that no one will get permission to hold their wedding during the month of May.

“I want everyone’s cooperation in fighting the pandemic. As you all know, the state, country, and the whole world is now fighting the coronavirus pandemic.” the chief minister said while reviewing covid-19 situation through video conferencing with senior officials.

“I am indebted to all the people, organizations and volunteers who support the government during this tough time”, he added.

Madhya Pradesh’s positive rate has dropped from 25% to 18% and the recovery rate is now at 75.13%.

CM Chouhan urged people to cooperate and stop all work till May 15 and to follow the lockdown norms.

He directed the state administration to enforce the covid-19 norms and the lockdown norms strictly. The strict curfew is being imposed as we hope everyone will return to their normal life soon.

So people should postpone their marriage festivities and change the dates of the wedding. Because such festivities lead to the gathering of people and are taking the form of super spreaders. The district officials will make arrangements to reduce the crowds and no one will be allowed to get married in May.

In each village, small teams should be formed to work with government officials. We can’t prevent the coronavirus from spread everywhere by ourselves from Bhopal for that we need the cooperation of the general public is essential. The state government will provide food to those in need.