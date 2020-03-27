NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) exam postponed
Representational image

Covid-19 lockdown : NEET and JEE (Main) exams postponed

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

New Delhi: In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the ensuing NEET (UG) and JEE (Main) May 2020 examinations, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Friday.

The NTA, in a statement, said: “As of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. Exact date will be announced later on after assessing the situation.”

Accordingly, the admit cards for the examination which were to be issued on March 27 will now be issued later on after assessing the situation after April 15, NTA added.

Meanwhile the HRD Minister has requested students to utilise the extra time to study for examinations.

(With inputs from IANS)

 

