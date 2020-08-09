Bhubaneswar: Owing to the Covid-19 crisis people and governments are being extra careful and are limiting their enthusiasm towards celebrating Independence Day 2020.

It is noteworthy that the theme for Independence Day celebration all over India this year is “Freedom From Covid-19”.

The pandemic has had an impact on almost all aspects of human existence. It has slowed down sales and has visibly changed how special days are observed and celebrated.

Many of the states all over India have decided to honour the Covid Warriors who are fighting tirelessly day and night and helping India tide over this unseen enemy.

The decision to celebrate Independence Day in a subdued manner amid Covid-19 pandemic was done as per the advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Joint Secretary Anuj Sharma has written a letter to all States and Union Territories sharing with them how the celebrations should be carried out in these testing times.

Large congregation of people should be avoided and technology should be used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion.

The Odisha government has decided to organize the state-level Independence Day celebration at the Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar in a restricted manner due to the pandemic situation.

Limited number of people, including the Covid Warriors, will be invited to participate in the state-level function. Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will be compulsory during the celebration.