COVID-19 Negative Report Mandatory To Enter Mumbai Malls

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: Business Traveller

Mumbai: In view of the spike in the number of novel coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made RT-PCR Covid-19 test report mandatory for people entering the shopping malls.

According to reports, this will come into effect from March 22.

In case, people are not carrying their COVID-19 negative report, it will be mandatory for them to undergo the Rapid Antigen Test at the mall, the Mumbai civic body said

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai stands at 3,52,851. The death toll due to the pandemic in the country’s financial capital has surged to 11,559.

