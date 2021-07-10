Covid-19 negative report mandatory for tourists going to Mussoorie

Dehradun: The Dehradun district administration has made it mandatory for tourists visiting Mussoorie to carry negative RT-PCR report as the several people were found violating the Covid protocols.

Reportedly, the state government said the RT-PCR test report will mandatory for those entering Mussoorie from outside the state.

Earlier on Friday, the Uttarakhand government reduced the number of tourists at Mussoorie’s Kempty falls to 50 after a video clip went viral in which hundreds of tourists were seen crowded at the waterfall which violated the COVID guidelines.

The violations of COVID guidelines have led to fears about the possible COVID third wave in the country. The officials said check-post will be set up in Mussoorie to monitoring tourist activities, added reports.

On July 7, the Union health ministry had warned to nullify the ease in restrictions as people travelling to places like Shimla, Manali and other areas were not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.