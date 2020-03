Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra climbed to 101 as four new cases were reported since Monday night, officials said here on Tuesday.

The new cases include three from Pune and one from Satara. They include people with travel history to Peru, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

So far, three COVID-19 patients have died in Maharashtra, including a 68-year-old Fillipino and two other men, both aged 63.

IANS