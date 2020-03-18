coronavirus
COVID-19: Maharashtra cases climb to 42

By IANS
Pune: A woman with history of travel to France and The Netherlands has tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the state total cases to 42, here on Wednesday.

The woman had been isolated since past few days and her test reports came positive today, said an official.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the Naidu Hospital here and her condition is described as ‘stable’.

COVID-19 claimed it’s first victim in the state on Tuesday when a 63-year-old man One person with a history of travel to Dubai, passed away in Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital.

However, his wife and son who also tested positive are currently under treatment in the se hospital.

