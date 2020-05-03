Jaipur: In yet another shocking incident, a jeweller in Jaipur of Rajasthan becomes a vegetable vendor to support his family during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Hukumchand Soni used to successfully run his jewellery shop for 25 years before the country was placed under lockdown on March 25.

But now the situation is such that he can be seen selling vegetables in order to support his family.

The jewellery shop which was displayed with expensive ornaments is now occupied with green vegetables. According to sources, Hukumchand said that it was only through selling vegetables that he could support his family, during this present situation of lockdown.

Soni is the only earning member of his family and takes care of his mother and the family of his younger brother who has passed away.